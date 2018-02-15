Bust of Harry Caray. It took artist Kevin Kirkpatrick six months to make this! × Top Five @5 (2/15/18): Top Five Harry Caray impressionists Bust of Harry Caray. It took artist Kevin Kirkpatrick six months to make this! Your Top Five @5 for Thursday, February 15th, 2018: We count down the Top Five Harry Caray impressions. From Dempster to Caponera to Ferrell, see where your favorite lands! http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3467570/3467570_2018-02-15-204610.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3