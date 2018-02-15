× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Stock Market Uncertainty Means Real Estate Returns

With the face of retail shifting towards e-commerce, Industrial commercial real estate has seen a big boom. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Illinois Market Manager for The Commercial Real Estate Division at Associated Bank), detailed why the Chicago area is seeing some of the biggest impact as a result of the shift. Greg also touched on the resent news of The John Hancock Center decided to release the naming rights on the building and his guess as to what it might be called next.