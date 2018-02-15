× The Opening Bell 2/15/18: Paying Off Student Loans Without Even Thinking About It

The weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader provides perspective on the talked about news stories in their industry and commercial real estate is in the spotlight this week. Greg Warsek (SVP & Illinois Market Manager for The Commercial Real Estate Division at Associated Bank) detailed the continued growth in commercial real estate along with the changes coming to the John Hancock Center, and Nick Sky (Founder and CEO of ChangEd) is helping rid the country of student loan debt by paying it with spare change. The 1871 supported startup has plenty of potential after their successful visit to ABC’s Shark Tank.