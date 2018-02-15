× The Mincing Rascals 02.15.18: Florida school shooting and gun control, Melania Trump’s silence, harassment case in Madigan’s office turns discrimination case

The Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis. The shooting in Florida once again brings gun control into the national dialogue, a topic that the Rascals are tired of seeing the government repeatedly and deliberately circumventing. Amid Stormy Daniels’ continuing prevalence, the Rascals question First Lady Melania Trump’s silence. They then go on to discuss the discrimination case former campaign worker Alaina Hampton filed against the office of House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Scott recommends this week’s episode of his own “The Prickly City Podcast.”

Eric recommends “A Very Fatal Murder,” a podcast from The Onion.

John recommends “The Post” and “American Vandal” on Netflix.