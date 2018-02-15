× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.15.18: Florida suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, “Nothing But the Truth” podcast, harassment under Speaker Madigan’s watch

Today on the John Williams Show, John turns to Florida Sun-Sentinel Assistant City Editor Doug Phillips for an explanation of Florida gun laws and of the suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz, himself. Then, DePaul University Associate Professor of Accounting Kelly Pope and former New York Times Columnist Abby Elin bring in one of the guests on their podcast, “Nothing But the Truth,” a man who served two years in federal prison for coaching others on how to pass a polygraph test. Finally, Shelly Kulwin is the attorney representing Alaina Hampton in a discrimination lawsuit against House Speaker Mike Madigan, after she said he neglected to acknowledge her complaints of harassment, and the statute of limitation expired.