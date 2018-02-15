× Steve Stone predicts big things for the White Sox because no other MLB team has this much young talent

Chicago White Sox legend and broadcaster Steve Stone joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to celebrate the announcement that WGN is the new broadcast home of the White Sox. Stone also looks at the Sox’s talented farm system and predicts great things for this young team.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3467045/3467045_2018-02-14-195645.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

