Steve Cochran Full Show 02.15.18: We are better than this

Steve talks to ABC’s Jim Ryan and Chuck Todd from “Meet the Press” about the latest school shooting. The President and CEO of the Illinois Gun Prevention PAC, Kathleen Sances, joins Steve and Pat Brady in the second hour. Blackhawks Coach, Joel Quenneville, recaps the trip to Vegas. Elmwood Park Mayor, Angelo Saviano, stops by with some treats from Elmwood Park’s first ever restaurant week. Later on, Steve talks to the owner of the White Sox, Jerry Reinsdorf, and the President of Tribune Media, Larry Wert.