Sports Central, 02.15.18: Prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine

Adam Hoge is joined in studio by safety, Godwin Igwibuke, and defensive lineman, Tyler Lancaster, who finished their senior seasons at Northwestern. The director of training at TC Boost, Tommy Christian, is also in studio. Godwin, Tyler and Tommy talk about the training that it takes to prepare for a potential career in the NFL. Later on, Adam plays some audio from Jim Thome’s press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field earlier today; and replays an interview Steve Cochran had with White Sox owner, Jerry Reinsdorf, and Tribune Broadcast President, Larry Wert.

