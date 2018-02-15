× Slice soda is coming back, but this time in a 2.0 version

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago entrepreneur Mark Thomann. Mark has just bought up the trademark rights to Slice and plans on relaunching the classic soda band as a low-calorie, low-sugar alternative. In this interview, Mark talks about why he chose to resurrect Slice, the business of rebranding, and much more.

