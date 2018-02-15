× Roe Conn Full Show (2/15/18): Live at the 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes for Thursday, February 15, 2018:

Roe and Anna along with Richard Roeper and Violeta Podrumedic broadcast live from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse for the 20th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry. We also visit with Harry Caray’s CEO Grant DePorter, artist Kevin Kirkpatrick (who created a life-like bust of Harry), Marv Levy, Ron Kittle, Ryan Dempster, Ryne Sandberg and Dutchie Caray.