Richard Roeper calls ‘Black Panther’ a “big cultural moment” in Hollywood

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to review one of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Black Panther.’ Roeper also looks at Nicholas Cage’s “Looking Glass” which also stars Chicago area native Robin Tunney.

