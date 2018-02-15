× Remembering Commander Paul Bauer, White Sox, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” and much more | Full Show (Feb 14th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 14th) Mark Carman joins us as we reflect on the passing of Commander Paul Bauer and the mass shooting in Florida. Then, Representative Robert Martwick shares his thoughts on Governor Bruce Rauner’s budget proposal. Next, Kevin Powell and John Bolger join the show to indulge us in all we need to know about the White Sox, in the wake of WGN Radio AM 720 becoming the team’s flagship radio station! And finally, Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic”, takes listener calls to read their reality from the last three songs they listened to!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

