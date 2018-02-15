× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Cook County Clerk David Orr speaks his Mind and the talent behind Timeline Theatre’s moving Production “Boy”

Paul goes Behind the Curtain with Cook County Clerk David Orr who “lets loose” on the battle for the future of the Democratic party, why he has remained in office for over 30 years and what he thinks about some current office holders. That includes his take on next year’s Mayor’s race. Enlightening, candid and direct is Clerk David Orr like you haven’t heard him before.

Then, Paul is joined by the cast and director for Timeline Theatre’s masterful production of Boy. This is a story of finding love, the complexity of gender identity and the consequences of the life choices we make for those whom we love. Paul is joined by the stars Theo Germaine (Adam) and Stef Tovar (Doug, the Dad), and director Damon Kiely for an in-depth and insightful conversation about this moving and thought-provoking production.