PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Olympics Expert Alan Abrahamson Live from Pyeongchang
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 15: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Centre on February 15, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)