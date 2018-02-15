× Nothing But the Truth Episode 2 | The Truth About JFK

Numerous conspiracy theories exist surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but which one is the truth? Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Abraham Bolden was assigned to the Kennedy detail for a probationary period and offers his insight on who he believes assassinated JFK. In this two part episode, you will hear Mr. Bolden discuss his experiences being the first African American to a White House presidential detail in the 1960’s as well as the struggles he faced after becoming a whistle-blower in one of the most controversial assassination stories of all time.