Nothing but the Truth Episode 1 | To Steal or Not to Steal

Imagine if you had access to almost $1 million on a daily basis. Would you consider taking just a little bit of money if you thought you wouldn’t get caught? Who would really know, right? On this episode of NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH, hear the true story of an employee who serviced ATM machines and this daily temptation of having access to hundreds of thousands of dollars was placed in front of him. What did he do? Listen to the episode to find out.