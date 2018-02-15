× How Bon Jovi and Mother Teresa helped Ted Larkins Change His Philosophy on Life

Instead of viewing our life as things we ‘have to do,’ we should view them as things ‘we get to do.’ So says author Ted Larkins, author of “Get To Be Happy: Stories and Secrets to Loving the Sh*t out of Life.”

Learn more – including how Jon Bon Jovi and Mother Teresa helped shape that philosophy – when he joins Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio.)

And be sure to meet Ted when he appears at The Book Cellar in Lincoln Square on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m!