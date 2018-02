× Gerri’s Palm Tavern, a lost Chicago cultural gem: “It was the place to be”

Dave Hoekstra dives into the history of the legendary 47th Street club Gerri’s Palm Tavern with music history buff Mike Medina and James Polk, the son of former owner Gerri Oliver.

They discuss the bar as an unofficial hangout for prolific musicians like Muddy Waters and Count Basie, and the cultural epicenter of “Black metropolis” in Bronzeville, and more.