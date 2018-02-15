× Friends and co-workers remember Cmdr. Paul Bauer and talk about how you can help the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th), former Chicago police commander Frank Gross, and Development Officer for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Bridget Schuda join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to remember their friend CPD Commander Paul Bauer, what the CPDMF does to help officers and their families, and the ‘Get Behind the Vest’ program.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3467043/3467043_2018-02-14-195443.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​