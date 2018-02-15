Dean Richards gives a stellar review for Black Panther

This image released by Disney shows a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk about the WGN Morning News Olympics challenges, Jerry Seinfeld and the possibility of a ‘Seinfeld’ reunion, the Smashing Pumpkins coming to the United Center, Amy Schumer’s secret wedding, and much more. He also gives his in-depth review of ‘Black Panther’.

