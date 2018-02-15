× Dane Neal 02.15.18: White Sox, I Get To, Toys, Olympics

Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) kicked off the show talking about what’s coming up on the program and celebrating the news that Chicago White Sox will now be on WGN Radio. He then welcomed Ted Larkins, author of “Get to Be Happy: Stories and Secrets to Loving the Sh*t of Life.”

Next up was Greg Renoff, author of “Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal.” Then Dinio Tiberi joined the program to talk more White Sox and childhood toys.

Hour three began with more toy talk including some interesting baseball related games. It then featured an interview with Olympics expert Alan Abrahamson live from Pyeongchang and details about today’s 20th annual Toast to Harry Caray.