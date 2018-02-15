× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.15.18: We Love Nostalgia

Today’s guests include Chicago entrepreneur Mark Thomann, David Hochberg, and Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy talk to Steve Bertrand about the Florida school shooting and take President Trump’s press conference live from the White House. Then, Mark Thomann, a Chicago entrepreneur with a niche for reclaiming and re-branding old brands, joins the show. David Hochberg gives us the real deal on how to save on closing costs and Dean Richards reviews the movie we have all be waiting for ‘Black Panther’.

