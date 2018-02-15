Attorney Shelly Kulwin explains discrimination suit following texts that show repeated attempts at a date in Madigan’s office

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, appears with Heather Wier Vaught, right, attorney for Speaker Madigan's personal political committee, explains the process she took in investigating complaints from a Democratic Party campaign worker, Alaina Hampton, of sexual harassment by her supervisor, Kevin Quinn Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Springfield, Ill. Madigan, a Democrat from Chicago, announced Monday that Quinn, a longtime political aide, had been fired for sending Hampton inappropriate text messages in the fall of 2016. On Tuesday, Hampton told a news conference in Chicago, that had she not told her story to the Chicago Tribune, Quinn would not have been fired. Madigan denied that later in Springfield, said he first learned of Hampton's allegation in November 2017 and turned it over to Vaught for investigation. (AP Photo by John O'Connor)
Former campaign worker Alaina Hampton wrote in to Speaker Madigan a complaint that someone in his office had badgered her for a date for months. Representing her now in a discrimination lawsuit against the speaker’s office is Attorney Shelly Kulwin. Kulwin describes how the statute of limitations for a harassment case transitioned to this.