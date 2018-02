× 2018 Chicago White Sox Spring Training radio broadcast schedule

WGN Radio will broadcast ten 2018 White Sox Cactus League contests. (All times Central.)

Friday 2/23 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 2:05p

Sunday 2/25 vs. Cincinnati Reds 2:05p

Tuesday 2/27 vs. Chicago Cubs 2:05p

Tuesday 3/6 vs. Milwaukee Brewers 2:05p

Saturday 3/10 vs. Chicago Cubs Delayed broadcast following Blackhawks (noon puck drop)

Sunday 3/11 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 3:05p

Monday 3/12 vs. Seattle Mariners 8:40p

Friday 3/16 vs. Chicago Cubs 3:05p

Friday 3/23 vs. Seattle Mariners 3:05p

Sunday 3/25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers 2:05p

Schedule subject to change. Due to MLB restrictions, games not available on WGN Radio’s digital streams.