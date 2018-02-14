× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/14/18: Inflation Finally Here? Paying to Find Love, & Tip Pooling

Terry Savage is always out and about but of course took the time to check in with Steve to talk about the inflation report that doesn’t seem to be impacting the markets. Barbie Adler then joined the program to tell Steve that her match making firm, Selective Search, knows it’s audience and helps clients find love, while Robert Reed is stirred up by the tax plan changes that shakes up the restaurant industry and worker’s tips.