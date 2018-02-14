× What did we learn from Governor Rauner’s budget proposal?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig and Rae Hodge join Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the reaction from City Hall and Springfield to the shooting of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, Governor Rauner’s budget proposal and Speaker Madigan’s handling of a sexual harassment complaint against his longtime aide.

