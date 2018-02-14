This Oct. 19, 2016 photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. Cmdr. Bauer was killed after a foot chase Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018 in downtown Chicago. He was shot in the head by a suspect carrying a semi-automatic handgun equipped with an extended clip of ammunition, a police official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Bauer had been on the police force for 31 years. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
WGN’s Ryan Burrow on shooting death of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer
WGN’s very own Ryan Burrow joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to tell us the latest details about the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.
