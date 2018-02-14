× The Opening Bell 2/14/18: The 50th Anniversary of The Kerner Commission Report – Relevant More Than Ever

Many may not have heard of the Kerner Commission Report first issued in 1968, but it measured the factors that lead to gripping riots across America during very trying times, and now it seems more relevant than ever. Teresa Cordova (Director of The Great Cities Institute at UIC) told Steve about the 50th anniversary of the report and what can be learned to grow today. Dan Pollack (Counselor & Development Chairman at SCORE Chicago) then previewed the Small Business Forum “Growing Your Business in The Digital Age” next week on February 20th.