The man who brought you ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition’ presents ‘Saturday Night Live: The Exhibition’

Creative Director for Premier Exhibitions, Inc. and ‘Saturday Night Live: The Exhibition’ at The Museum of Broadcast Communications Mark Lach joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper to talk about the SNL exhibition and his career creating other amazing exhibits like ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition’ and ‘Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs.’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3467048/3467048_2018-02-14-200448.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

