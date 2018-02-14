× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.14.18: The White Sox joins WGN Radio, Last minute Valentine’s Day reservations, a collective shoveling effort, Florida shooting

The White Sox joins WGN Radio today as its newest partner. John invites Executive Producer of Video Mike Pokryfke and Sports Reporter Adam Hoge for a White Sox quiz. Then, Pete McMurray shares an entertaining story of when the White Sox played in the 2005 World Series. Phil Vettel tells you where you can make a last minute reservation for Valentine’s Day dinner. Chicago author and community advocate Jahmal Cole tells John how he scouted 120 people to shovel his neighbors’ yards during last weekend’s series of snow storms. Finally, Steve Bertrand gives John and you up-to-the-minute information on the shooting that took place at Florida high school Marjory Stoneman Douglas.