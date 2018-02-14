× The Hottest Valentines Day Tech, How to “Set The Mood” In Your House, Best/Worst Fruits of All Time and so much more! | Full Show (Feb 14th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (Feb 14th) Our resident tech expert, Steve Van Dinter joins Patti to discuss the latest in technology whether it be to share a photo of you and your sweetie pie, or a “ring” doorbell app to keep away any pesky ex’s! Steve gives all the best info on where to find this great technology! Then, prepping for a Valentines Day can be hard… that’s why we bring on the great Chicago Interior Designer, Susan Brunstrom to share some easy tips for women and men to make their homes beautiful and a perfect backdrop for romance! We also take a look at the best and worst fruits of all time and hear all about Esmerelda’s opposition to seeds! All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

