The Download’s Olympics correspondent Mollie Green watches the games so you don’t have to

Mollie Green, The Download’s Olympics correspondent, joins Justin to break down all the highlights of tonight’s winter games. Mollie talks about USA skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s run during the Women’s Giant Slalom, USA’s Bryce Bennett’s performance in the Men’s Downhill and the results from tonight’s Pairs Figure Skating competition. “The Americans were like a film not screened for critics.”

