× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-14-18

We have a Valentine’s Day treat for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin checks in with The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig and Rae Hodge to break down the top local political stories making news this week, our resident philosopher Al Gini is back to explore what democracy can do (or can’t do) to elicit change, we listen to some great live music courtesy of Bloodshot Records recording artist Ruby Boots, Kevin Powell tells us what we need to know as Spring Training kicks into gear at White Sox camp and Mollie Green closes the show with an in-depth recap of tonight’s Olympic games!

