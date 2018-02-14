× The Carry Out 2-14-18: “It’s Ash Wednesday which if you are not Christian is called double take day”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the shooting at a Florida High School, a suspect being charged for fatally shooting Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer, Governor Rauner giving his budget address, Lent beginning today, the Chicago White Sox and WGN Radio announcing a partnership, the Cubs introducing Yu Darvish, pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training, the Blackhawks losing their 7th game in a row, Northwestern losing to Rutgers and a school in Utah forcing students to say “yes” when asked to dance at their Valentine’s party.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio