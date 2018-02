× The business of augmented reality is heating up

Specifix Founder Jerry Freeman is developing augmented reality for retailers. Imagine getting to walk through a furniture from your home when you’re selecting a new arm chair. The Specifix app helps cut down the sales process because now customers can visualize what they’re getting. Find out how this bubbling market still has massive wiggle room for scaling.

