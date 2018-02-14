× Talk Show Host Whitney Reynolds On Staying True To Your Vision

This week’s guest is PBS talk show host Whitney Reynolds. Whitney is by-far one of the most confident and tenacious guests I have had the privilege of speaking to on this podcast thus far, especially since she has know that her life’s path was in having her own television show since she was five years old! Whitney’s story is a prime example of why staying true to your vision is the best path toward success and fulfillment.

Some highlights of our conversation:

– How she started interviewing her friends at age 5 with a makeshift microphone

– How she was able to start her own TV show at just 23 years old

– How her hosting has changed over time from the start of her career to the platform she has now

– How becoming a mom two years ago has changed her life