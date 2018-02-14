× Sports Central, 02.14.18: White Sox on WGN Radio

Adam Hoge talks about the big news of the day: the Chicago White Sox and WGN Radio agreeing to a multi-year deal naming WGN Radio AM 720 the team’s flagship station. Adam has a crossover segment with WGN Radio host John Williams, where the two play a little a trivia and Adam teaches John a few things about White Sox baseball. Kevin dials in from Arizona to report on Sox GM, Rick Hahn’s opening statements from Spring Training. Adam also plays an interview Kevin had with centerfielder Charlie Tilson. Later on, he talks to WGN’s Jarrett Payton about pre-NFL-draft workouts and reads some buried headlines.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.