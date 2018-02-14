× Singer-songwriter Ruby Boots has always had a bit of a punk heart

The marvelous Ruby Boots joins Justin to talk about her career, what attracted her to the style of music she plays, the types of music she was listening to when she was growing up, how her early life has informed the music she plays now, why she decided to leave Australia and move to Nashville, how she approaches putting her personal life in her songs and her new Bloodshot Records release, “Don’t Talk About It.” Ruby Boots also sings a couple of songs including “I’ll Make It Through” and “Infatuation.”

