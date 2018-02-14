× Roe Conn Full Show (2/14/18): Remembering Cmdr. Paul Bauer, NBC’s Steph Gosk on the ground in S.Korea, and more…

Chicago White Sox VP Brooks Boyer celebrates the new partnership with WGN, Fox News’ Bret Baier talks about security clearance problems at the White House, Tom Skilling talks about warmer weather sticking around, and NBC’s Steph Gosk checks in from South Korea with an update on the Olympics. Then, Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th), former Chicago Police commander Frank Gross, and Development Officer for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Bridget Schuda talk about losing their friend Cmdr. Paul Bauer and how people can help his family in their time of need. Finally, White Sox legend Steve Stone is excited about the bright future ahead for the White Sox, Richard Roeper reviews ‘Black Panther,’ and Creative Director for ‘Saturday Night Live: The Exhibition’ at The Museum of Broadcast Communications Mark Lach talks about bringing this incredible exhibition together.

