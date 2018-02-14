× Rev. Christian Coon and Father Tom Hurley go mobile for Ash Wednesday

Rev. Christian Coon is the lead pastor at Urban Village Church. Father Tom Hurley is the Pastor at Old St. Pat’s church. They join Bill and Wendy to administer ashes and inform them about Ash Wednesday.

Rev. Christan Coon and Father Tom Hurley are also giving out ashes throughout the Chicago area today. To find out where Rev. Coon and Father Hurley will be, just click on this link.

