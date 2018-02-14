Listen: Sports Central

Re-imagined: Mutant Football League

Posted 11:48 AM, February 14, 2018
Mutant Football League, Video Games, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Digital Dreams Entertainment, Sega Genesis, Mutant League Football, EA, Dej Jam Icon

Mutant Football League (Photo courtesy of: Digital Dreams Entertainment)

Co-founder of Digital Dreams Entertainment, Michael Mendheim speaks about his career in the video game industry. Michael also speaks about his studios latest release of: Mutant Football League.

