× Previewing the 20th Annual Toast to Harry Caray

Grant DePorter and Chef Joe Rosetti from Harry Caray’s restaurant stop by the studio to talk to Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures about the 20th Annual Toast to Harry Caray on February 15 from 4pm-7pm located in River North, 33 West Kinzie. Chef Rosetti also previews what to cook for Valentine’s Day dinner.