× Pete McMurray Full Show 02/14/2018: Valentine’s Day Tips, Checking in with Cochran and the Big Announcement!

Pete McMurray is filling in for Steve Cochran and is joined by Jane Monzures with a fun filled show!

The team checks in with ABC’s Alex Stone from the Olympics, Karen Conti helps us with our winter legal questions, Steve Bernas from the Better Business Bureau updates us on online dating scams, relationship expert and therapist, Tiffany Louise, tells us how to manage Valentine’s Day expectations, Dean Richards gives us an entertainment update, we learn about the Navy Pier Spinning with Singles night at the Ferris Wheel, Chef Rosetti & Grant DePorter from Harry Caray’s Restaurant talk about the 20th Annual Toast to Harry Caray and of course…The BIG Announcement!