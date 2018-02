× Pat McGann is the KING OF LOVE

Bill and Wendy speak to the “King of Love” himself, comedian Pat McGann! They talk about their favorite white sox players of all time, Pat’s pre-taped New Year’s special, chocolate ashes, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.