× Loyola University Professor Al Gini: “I think killing others demonstrates our anger and irrationality but killing children demonstrates evil”

It’s always a special night when one of our favorite guests returns to the show! Al Gini, The Download’s resident philosopher, joins Justin to explore what democracy can do (or can’t do) to elicit change. Professor Gini talks about the tragic shooting in Florida and how democracy can prevent these tragedies from happening moving forward.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio