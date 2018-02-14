× Kevin Powell: “There’s no reason not to be excited about this White Sox season”

WGN‘s Kevin Powell joins Justin to break down what we need to know as the Chicago White Sox start their 2018 campaigns. Kevin talks about the optimism and enthusiasm going into White Sox camp, the patience required for this rebuilding process and who we might see on the field on Opening Day.

