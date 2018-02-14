Snow is blown onto commuters while an arriving Chicago Transit Authority train arrives as a winter storm makes its way through several Midwest states Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in Chicago. The upper Midwest is preparing for a wintry blast as a winter storm is expected across the region, with forecasters saying up to a foot of snow is expected in some areas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jahmal Cole got 120 people together to help shovel a neighbor’s yard
Author and Chicago volunteer Jahmal Cole joins the show to explain how his advocacy affects Chicagoans, like the children he took to the Google office. And, he tells John how he mobilized over 100 people to join him in helping his elderly neighbors shovel their yards. Donate to his cause, My Block, My Hood, My City.