Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. Scamdemic. Ever.

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, they talk about the Stormy Daniels saga.

President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen has recently confessed to paying Stormy Daniels out of his own pocket — and now the porn star is ready to spill the tea on her affair with the Donald.

They also talk about Trump’s great idea of wanting to replace food stamps with food boxes, Russia, and much more.