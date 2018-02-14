× Follow Google if you want to build a VR company

Panoskin and LCP360 CEO Wojciech Kalembasa is creating visual tours, like Google street view, to the next level. When Google wanted to get off the streets and indoors, Kalembasa saw an opportunity. He sold his car and decided to get into the 360 visual business. The first client was Merchandise Mart and other Chicago landmarks soon followed while onboarding thousands of photographers across the globe.

