Dr. John Duffy: Love through grief and things you should tell your spouse every day

Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about handling a line-of-duty death in law enforcement. They also talk about things you should tell your spouse every day, not just for Valentine’s day.

